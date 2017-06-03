TT 2017: Newcomer Paul Jordan intends to race on after crash

Isle of Man TT newcomer Paul Jordan says he intends to race on after confirming he did not suffer any broken bones following a crash during practice on Saturday.

The Magherafelt man came off his 600cc Kawasaki Supersport machine at Sarah's Cottage at the Glen Helen section of the course after he was involved in a coming together with Swedish rider Bjorn Gunnarsson, who was taken to Nobles hospital complaining of neck pain.

Paul Jordan crashed on his 600cc Kawasaki at Glen Helen in an incident that also involved Swedish rider Bjorn Gunnarsson.

The crash resulted in the session being red-flagged and Jordan was initially reported to have sustained a suspected fractured wrist, however both riders were later discharged.

Jordan set his fastest lap on Saturday at 118.044mph. Another Ulster rider, Adam McLean, is also making his debut at the TT this year.

The 22-year-old Tobermore man is the fastest newcomer so far after lapping at 120.449mph on the MSS Kawasaki.

Both are due to be in action in Monday's opening Supersport race, which is scheduled over four laps from 10.45am.