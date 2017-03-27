RUGBY: Malone boost as Chris Henry joins coaching staff

Malone have capped off a great few days by adding Chris Henry to the Gibson Park coaching staff for next season.

Malone continued their push for promotion from All Ireland League Ulster Bank Division 2A on Saturday with a dramatic last kick of the game win over Queen’s.

The East Belfast club’s seconds booked their place in the McCrea Cup final at Kingspan Stadium for a second consecutive season with a 36-15 win against the students and the ladies time completed a sweep with a comprehensive win over their same opposition.

Henry capped by 24 times by Ireland will come on board as Technical Advisor with Malone his childhood club.

“I’m delighted to be involved with a talented young squad of players at Malone,” said Henry.

“Having been part of the club since I was 5 years old, it has had such a huge impact on my career and so there is nothing I’d like to see more than the team succeed,” said Henry.

“The role of Technical Advisor is a great platform for me to develop and gain experience as a coach.”

Henry has already been helping out at Gibson Park this season and head coach Paddy Armstrong is delighted to have the flanker who has over 160 appearances for Ulster on board.

“Chris has assisted in a number of training sessions this year and everyone has been very impressed by his knowledge of the game and the value he has added to the coaching teamm” said Armstrong.

“It will definitely be a big plus to the whole club having Chris involved next year.”