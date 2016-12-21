Ulster success for Lisburn City Swimming Club

The Ulster Short Course Championship in Bangor saw fantastic performances for the Lisburn City swimmers.

Martin J McGann, the new Head Coach of Lisburn City Swimming Club is driving these young athletes to perform at a higher level.

After his successes in relays at the National Championships in Dublin in July, he has pushed the swimmers to new heights again at the Ulster Championships both individually and as teams.

Determined to beat the 4x200m Freestyle Ulster Junior Record set by Ards Swimming Club in 2012, the Lisburn boys rose to the challenge.

Jack Fleming (15) started the relay, swimming a personal best time in his leg setting the standard for the others to follow, Irish 1500m champion Daniel Wiffen (15) then followed swimming on his personal best time and giving the next two boys the head start they needed.

Odhran Mallon (16) then followed again swimming a personal best time, with Nathan Jennings (17) completing the final leg to bring the team in on a time of 7:45.05 smashing the previous record by over 3 seconds.

It was an impressive haul - Ulster Junior Record, Lisburn Club record, Junior Gold and silver overall.