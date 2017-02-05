SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: Wallace High comfortably dispose of Omagh Academy to take quarter-final place

WALLACE HIGH 44 OMAGH ACADEMY 14

Omagh Academy produced a determined display but Wallace were too strong for them in the end at the Lisburn venue.

Wallace's Jonny Hunter

Wallace have a home draw in the quarter-finals against Ballymena Academy while Omagh face a Western derby against Enniskillen Royal GS in the last eight of the Subsidiary Shield. Both ties will be played on Saturday, February 18.

Wallace set their intentions out early on when Josh Cardosi scored a try in the corner, which Tom McKendry converted.

The Lisburn boys continued to move the ball at pace and, in spite of the defensive work being done by Nathan Sides and Gary McCrossan, Stephen Courtney touched down for a try in front of the Omagh posts. The conversion attempt was charged down by Kyle Beattie.

Conor Rankin made it 17-0 with an unconverted try and that lead was soon 20 points with a McKendry penalty.

Wallace's Matthew Smyth

Omagh scrum half, Taine Lagan, made a break before off-loading to Kyle Beattie who finished off with a try. Beattie added the conversion to give Omagh a glimmer of hope at the break trailing 20-7.

Omagh started the second half in a commanding manner. From the restart a strong chase from James Longwell put the Wallace defence under pressure. Deane Kane forced a spillage and Fintan Lagan gathered the ball and scored under the posts. Beattie added the extras.

However, Wallace ended any fears of an Omagh revival going on to score four second half tries through Cardosi, Courtney, Andrew Reid and Jack Brown. McKendry was successful with two conversions.