SCHOOLS’ CUP RUGBY: Friends’ School impress in one-sided victory over Grosevnor and book last eight spot

FRIENDS’ SCHOOL 30 GROSVENOR GRAMMAR 0

Friends’ produced the result of the fourth round in the Danske Bank Schools’ Cup to secure a quarter-final berth with a deserved win over Grosenor in Lisburn.

Friends David Newwll gets away from Grosvenor's Ryan Ashfield

Friends’ will have a home quarter-final now against Belfast Royal Academy while Grosvenor entertain Rainey Endowed in the quarter-finals of the Subsidiary Shield. Both ties will be played on Saturday, February 18.

The home side were missing a number of key players, but stepped up to the plate and although it was not until the 25th minute that they opened the scoring, they went on dominate.

Ben McCaughey opened the account with a penalty and on the half-hour mark Bradley Mulholland took on the Grosvenor defence and outpaced them before off-loading a clever pass to David Newell who went over for an unconverted try.

Friends’ started to control the game in the opening exchanges of the second half. Their backline moved the ball to good effect before David Stewart finished a move off with a try.

Friends' Conor Hall gets taken down by Grosvenor's captain Jack Mahon

A few minutes later McCaughey blasted his way through and finished things off with an unconverted try for an 18-0 lead.

Friends’ captain, Adam Milligan, got rewarded for his impressive performance and leadership when he ran in for a try. McCaughey added the conversion to increase the Friends’ School lead to 25-0.

With just five minutes left Curtis Dundas touched down for an unconverted try.