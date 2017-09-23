RUGBY: Saturday’s All Ireland League results

All Ireland League Results - Saturday, September 23
ULSTER BANK DIVISION 1A
Clontarf 33 - 16 St Mary’s College
Garryowen 29 - 17 Buccaneers
Lansdowne 25 - 5 Young Munster
Terenure College 39 - 35 Cork Constitution
UCD 36 - 8 Dublin University
ULSTER BANK DIVISION 1B
Ballymena 6 - 10 Dolphin
Ballynahinch 27 - 6 Old Wesley
Banbridge 31 - 31 U.C.C.
Naas 28 - 13 U.L. Bohemian
Shannon 18 - 3 Old Belvedere
ULSTER BANK DIVISOIN 2A
Blackrock College RFC 13 - 27 Cashel RFC
Galwegians 10 - 26 City of Armagh
Greystones 23 - 28 Galway Corinthians
Malone 21 - 14 Highfield
Queens University 31 - 37 Nenagh Ormond
ULSTER BANK DIVISION 2B
Skerries 27 - 34 Wanderers
City Of Derry 32 - 17 Belfast Harlequins
Navan RFC 13 - 20 Rainey OB
Old Crescent 45 - 26 MU Barnhall
Sundays Well 10 - 19 Dungannon
ULSTER BANK DIVISON 2C
Omagh 29 - 29 Midleton
Seapoint 12 - 8 Bangor
Sligo 36 - 14 Malahide
Tullamore 20 - 27 Thomond
Bective Rangers v Bruff - Late kick-off
