RUGBY: Ireland in nine-try rout over US Eagles

US EAGLES 19 IRELAND 55

Ireland’s young guns put on a confident and impressive display in the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey as they coasted to a comfortable win over the United States.

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale scores the second try of the game agaisnt USA

With several new caps being handed out by head coach Joe Schmidt this was going to be a big test for the men in green.

But the mix of youth and experience flourished - for the most - with Ireland scoring nine tries in all.

Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale crossed on his debut and Leinster’s James Ryan as well as the Irish produced a confident and positive display.

There was a lull in their dominance in the third quarter, but they were never under an real pressure throughout the game.

Ireland's James Ryan scores

Keith Earls, who was impressed throughout, cross twice in the first half - either side of Stockdale’s touchdown - with hooker Niall Scannell and scrumhalf Kieron Marmion also crossing in the front 40.

Caraberry;’s place kicking was slightly off the mark, landing 2 from 4 attempts while Garry Ringrose landed one from the touchline, to add to his repertoire.

The US scored a try in each half thanks to two charged down Carberry attempts to clear, Nic Civetta benefitting in the first and Irishman John Quill for the second, former Connacht player AJ McGinty converting both.

A third try for Ryan Mayan - McGinty failing to convert - brought the US to 19-36 during a poor period for the tourists.

Ireland's Luke McGath

But then a piece of Earls magic turned the tide and he put Ryan through for a debutant try, 60 seconds after he came off the bench.

Luke McGrath and Simon Zebo crossed late in the game - Scannell converting both to leave Ireland comfortable 55-19 winners.