IRISH OPEN: Hole-in-one for Hanson

Peter Hanson lit up the play at the Irish Open this morning with a hole-in-one at the third.

The Eagle helped the Swede finish on -11 for the tournament, and was the highlight of a round which saw him sink another five birdies along the way.

"Obviously that was a great start, to get a bonus like that on the third hole and I managed to keep it going with a birdie on 4.

"Yeah, the round was good. I played solid and took advantage of the par fives. So it was a good day.

"I think it was definitely easier than yesterday. Yesterday we had a bit more wind, but like I said, moving day is a day you go out there and try to play aggressive and go at maybe a few more pins than I did yesterday.

"When you are kind of fighting to make the cut coming down the stretch it's always a nice feeling to go out there and go straight at it and try to make birdies.