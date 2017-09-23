ICE HOCKEY: Belfast Giants secure win over Sheffield Steelers

BELFAST GIANTS 3 SHEFFIELD STEELERS 1

Belfast Giants clinched a 3-1 victory over Sheffield Steelers in Saturday's Elite League contest at the SSE Arena.

The goals all came in the first period with Dustin Johner's opener followed by further Giants strikes from Cole Jarrett and Sebastien Sylvestre.

Levi Nelson replied for Sheffield before the end of the first period but it proved the last goal of the contest.

The Steelers' Andreas Valdix received a misconduct penalty in the final period after a clash with Giants' Kevin Raine.

Raine squared up to Valdix after the Sheffield player had delivered a late hit on Jim Vandermeer

Belfast were unable to exploit the subsequent power play but it was a satisfactory evening for the Giants ahead of Sunday's away game against the same opposition as all the home team's goals came from summer signings.