HOCKEY: Rowe hat-trick fires Academy through to McCullough decider

Jake Rowe scored a hat-trick to send Banbridge Academy through to the final of the McCullough Cup on Wednesday.

It helped the County Down school to oust holders Sullivan Upper with a 4-1 scoreline. Philip Campbell was also on target for Mark Cordner’s side while Fergus Gibson scored for Sullivan.

Meanwhile, the second semi-final is set to be played at Raphoe on Friday.

Royal and Prior will host Wallace High School after the Lisburn side were forced to come through a three-way play-off.

After an extraordinarily tight group, Wallace came up against both Cookstown HS and Campbell College to make it through to the final four.

After a 3-1 win over Cookstown and an even bigger success over Campbell on Wednesday afternoon, Wallace have been rewarded with the long trip to Raphoe.

The winners of that match will take on Banbridge Academy at Lisnagarvey’s Comber Road ground in the decider next Wednesday.