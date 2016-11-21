HOCKEY: Ireland off to Spain for pre-festive fixtures

Ireland will send a squad featuring both youth and experience for the two-match series against Spain.

Head coach Craig Fulton has named 20 players in the panel set for Terrassa, with four reserves helping preparations ahead of games against the side ranked ninth in the World standings.

Fixtures in Spain on November 29 and December 1 present a first appearance on the international stage for Ireland since the Rio Olympic Games.

Ireland currently sit 10th on the World leaderboard.

The full squad is as follows: Jonny Bell (Lisnagarvey), Matt Bell (Banbridge), Lee Cole (Monkstown), Stuart Loughrey (H&W), Paul Gleghorne (Lisnagarvey), Keith O`Hare (Pembroke), Jamie Wright (Banbridge), Drew Carlisle (Banbridge), Neal Glassey (Lisnagarvey), Michael Robson (Annadale), Sean Murray (Lisnagarvey), Luke Chadwick (Voordaan), Michael Watt (H&W), Johnny McKee (Banbridge), Mathew Nelson (Lisnagarvey), Julian Dale (CofI), Owen Magee (Banbridge), Jeremy Duncan (UCD), David Harte (Kampong), Jamie Carr (Three Rock). RESERVES: Sam O’Connor (Glennane), Luke Madeley (Three Rock), Mark Ingram (Pembroke), James Lorimer (Lisnagarvey).