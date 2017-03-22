EYHL PREVIEW: Lisnagarvey face ‘must win’ Glenanne clash

EYHL: Lisnagarvey v Glenanne

The Lisburn men entertain Glenanne to Comber Road in the 15th round of the highly competitive league and need to win if they are to keep their chances alive.

The visitors caused Garvey all sorts of problems when they last met back in November, the Dublin side registering a shock 3-1 win over the reigning champions.

That defeat started a ‘wobble’ for Garvey which they had to ride out before winning their last match against Cork Church of Ireland to get themselves back on track. They now are three points behind leaders, Banbridge, and just one behind Three Rock Rovers but both the top teams have a match in hand at this stage.

However, Garvey have still to play Banbridge at Havelock Park in the rearranged game on Wednesday, April 5th and that encounter could have a vital influence on the outcome of the title.

First however, Garvey have to defeat Glenanne on Saturday and this will no easy task after the Dubliners’ performance in the first meeting. On that occasion, Garvey did not react quickly enough to the strong decisive tactics of the Glenanne team and were beaten to the ball throughout the afternoon and rightly defeated by three goals to one.

On Saturday Garvey will have to impose themselves on the visitors with an early goal being the objective. If Garvey get ahead then all the pressure will be on a Glenanne side which realistically has only won three games in the EYHL this season.

A win at the weekend could set Garvey up for their run in matches; Banbridge (away), Instonians (away) on April 8th and Monkstown in the final game at Comber Road on April 22nd.

Garvey will have back in their ranks the five players who took part in the successful Irish team performance at Stormont over the past two weeks.

Ireland took the top prize when they defeated France in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday and now move to the World Cup qualifying tournament later in the year. All Garvey’s representatives - Johnny Bell, Paul Gleghorne, Neal Glassey, Matthew Nelson and Sean Murray - played a major part in the Irish triumph with Matthew Nelson scoring three goals in his opening three matches and Neal Glassey grabbing a vital goal against Wales in the semi- final of the competition.

After a week’s rest, all five will be in good shape for Garvey’s final push to retain the EYHL title starting with Saturday’s crucial game against Glenanne which pushes off at 3.00p.m.