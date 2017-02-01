Belfast Royal Academy have received a tough draw in their bid for a hat-trick of titles in the Ulster Bank Schools Cricket Cup.
Although they received a first round bye they will travel to either Foyle College or Regent House in the second round. Last year’s runners-up RBAI were also one of seven sides to receive a free passage to the second round and they will play either Limavady Grammar School or Belfast High School.
The first and second round draws are:
Friends School, Lisburn v Carrickfergus GS (winners at home to Grosvenor GS in second round)
Limavady GS v Belfast High School (away to RBAI)
Wallace High School v Antrim GS (home to Methodist College)
Royal School Dungannon v RBAI II (away to Campbell College)
Ballyclare High School v Bangor GS (home to Lurgan College)
Ballymena Academy v Enniskillen Royal GS (away to Sullivan Upper)
Foyle College v Regent House (home to Belfast Royal Academy)
First round winners of Royal School Armagh v Coleraine GS and Strabane Academy v Down High School will meet in the second round.
First round ties will be played by April 28 with the second round by May 12.