BOXING: Lee Selby still looking for Carl Frampton clash

Lee Selby insists his number one target is still Carl Frampton .

The IBF world featherweight champion is looking to take on the Belfast fighter - even though ‘The Jackal’ has just split from long-time manager Barry McGuigan and trainer Shane McGuigan,

But the 30-year-old has stated that he wants to fight for a world title next, offering up hope of a potential showdown with Selby.

And Selby says he has no problems in taking on the Belfast featherweight.

“I will fight him anywhere, anytime.

“We are two British boxers who are ready to put it all on the line. It is the fight boxing fans want to see, so why not do it?

“People keep asking me, ‘when are you going to fight Carl Frampton?’. Well, here I am willing and ready to fight Carl Frampton.

“I am waiting on my management team to come back to me, but talks are going on with Frampton,” Selby said.

“That’s the fight I want next, and Frampton has said he wants big fights from now on. Well, this is a massive fight. So let’s get it on.

“He might want an easier fight first, especially after linking up with a new trainer. But he might want a big one, and I am a world champion.

“Al Haymon is involved with the talks, so there is no reason why we can’t make this fight happen. If it doesn’t happen it won’t be anything to do with me. It will be down to Frampton’s camp.”

And Selby admits he hasn’t paid much attention to Frampton’s split from manager McGuigan and his trainer Shane McGuigan.

“That doesn’t bother me. Whatever Frampton does is his own business,” Selby added.He can do what he wants.”

And while talk of Frampton’s comeback is rife he has started the process of finding a new trainer after leaving Shane McGuigan.

And it seems Frampton is spending a few days in Manchester with Jamie Moore ahead of what could be a future link-up.

It is also reported that Frampton will spend time with Cuban trainer Ismael Salas - who also trains heavyweight David Haye - as he looks to see who can take him on the next part of his journey.