BOXING: Carl Frampton set to reveal details of his next fight ... and you’re invited

Belfast fighter Carl Frampton will reveal details of his next fight in Belfast tomorrow.

The Jackal, who this week announced a link-up with promoter Frank Warren and broadcaster BT Sport, will host a press conference at the Ulster Hall on Wednesday (11am for 11:30 start) - and members of the public are invited.

It’s expected that his next bout could be staged at the SSE Arena, with November 18 a date reported.

Frampton, a two-weight world champion, had been under the watchful eye of Barry McGuigan since turning pro eight years ago but they parted ways last month.

The Belfast featherweight has also teamed up with Matthew Macklin, head of MTK Global, who will advise ‘The Jackal’, while Jamie Moore is his new trainer.

Frampton will want to end a forgettable 2017 on a high after losing the featherweight world title to Leo Santa Cruz in January and missing out on the chance to take on Andres Gutierrez after the Mexican injured himself as a result of a fall in a shower in July.