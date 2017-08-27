BOXING: Carl Frampton delivers his verdict on McGregor's professional debut

Belfast fighter Carl Frampton believes Conor McGregor has more to offer boxing after he made his professional debut in a big-money match-up against Floyd Mayweather.

Frampton, 30, who witnessed the Las Vegas showdown at the T-Mobile Arena, took to Twitter to deliver his verdict on the high-profile Dubliner's first pro bout.

McGregor, 29, started brightly against the experienced Mayweather but the American's class told in the 10th round when referee Robert Byrd stepped in and stopped the fight.

Despite the loss, McGregor performed better than most expected against a fighter of Mayweather's calibre and two-weight world champion Frampton reckons the UFC superstar has more to offer.

"We all know he can fight but if he can learn to adapt to 12 rounds Conor will be a very good boxer," he wrote.

"A lot of millions richer. Happy days," he added.

One of Floyd Mayweather's former opponents, Manny Pacquiao, also hailed McGregor for his willingness to take one of boxing's greats. He tweeted: "Respect to McGregor for taking a chance but congrats to Floyd on #50!"