ATHLETICS: Gold for Sommer Leckey at International meeting

Sommer Lecky struck Gold in High Jump at the International meeting at the Mary Peters Track.

The 16-year-old cleared 1.83 and came close at 1.86 to defeat Polish Star Anete Rydz.

Adam McMullan won the Long Jump at 7.61, while Ben Reynolds came second in 110 Hurdles 13.69 behind Everin Okoro of England 13.60.

Dempsey McGuigan was second in the Hammer with 66 metres. Megan Marrs took the 100 Hurdles in a best of 13.54 ahead of Mollie Courtney. Mollie took the second race in 13.51 with Megan Third. New star Leon Reid ran a blistering second leg in the Relay only for the team to drop the baton later.

He then won the 100 in 10.32, which would have been a best only for a slight following wind. He then ran away with the 200 in 21.02.

The Northern Ireland Relay competes in the Olympic Stadium, London on Sunday.

It is not impossible that Leon could compete for Ireland in the future.