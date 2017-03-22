Hillsborough’s Harper back with Douglas Motorsport

Teenage motorsport star Daniel Harper will return to the Ginetta Junior Championship this season, with an outright title challenge his number one objective as he continues his successful partnership with Douglas Motorsport.

The 16-year-old from Hillsborough will compete on the hugely popular Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship support package for a second season, following a sensational maiden campaign in 2016.

Harper headed into his debut season as the latest winner of the coveted Ginetta Junior Scholarship competition, earning himself a fully-funded season in a Ginetta G40J. A stunning performance on only his second car-racing weekend at Donington Park would set the tone for the season ahead, Fifteen class podium finishes, including no less than six victories, would guide him to a richly deserved title victory.

Once again, the Ginetta Juniors will race in support of all 10 BTCC weekends with average track side crowds of over 35,000.

The 2017 season kicks off next weekend (April 1st/2nd) at Brands Hatch, a circuit close to Harper’s heart having been the scene of his championship debut 12 months ago.

“I couldn’t be happier to be back on the Ginetta Junior Championship grid in 2017. I really cannot wait to get the racing started again,” said Daniel.

“Although I’ve missed out on some vital pre-season testing, I truly believe myself and the Douglas Motorsport team can really challenge for the title this season. I will be giving it everything I have and I won’t give up until the last lap of the final race.