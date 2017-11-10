WORLD CUP: Ward wants big finish

Winger Jamie Ward is hoping for one last push in Basel tonight.

Ward, who is likely to replace Stuart Dallas if he doesn’t recover in time for their World Cup playoff second leg in Switzerland, feels him and his team-mates need to start on the front foot this evening.

The Nottingham Forest man also feels getting the first goal tonight in St. Jakob-Park will inspire the Green and White Army to cheer them on.

“We know what we have to do now,” he stated.

“At the end of the day we can’t go out there and look to get a 0-0 draw, we have to go out there and get at least two goals, but we’ll still come back here heroes and the fans will always still love us, so what will be will be, but the fans will know that we’ll have given it our all.

“The fans were brilliant, they always are to be fair and we thank them for the support and hopefully they can keep that up for us and we can give them one more big push and hopefully they can give us one more big push as well.

“When we got on the front foot we obviously looked a lot better.

“I don’t think we can go and sit in, I don’t think we’re that type of team that can sit in and soak up pressure, we need to be on the front foot and obviously nine times out of ten we aren’t going to have 60 or 70 per cent of the ball, so when we get it we have to be patient, but it’s a frustrating night.

“Like I said earlier in the week, all the pressure is on them, but now it’s time for us to really be the underdogs and show, what we have shown before and come out and surprise a few people.”

The 31-year-old, who returned to action for his country after a frustrating number of months, admitted he was disappointed to not start Thursday night's first leg encounter against the Swiss.

“It was great to be back,” he insisted.

“It was frustrating not starting, I thought I was all week, but then come today when Michael’s named the team, it was disappointing, but I think that’s understandable. If I’m not disappointed then I shouldn’t play the game, but like I said we have to get that Green Shirt on, on Sunday and just go for it.”

Ward feels that Michael O’Neill’s side need to test Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, especially as Northern Ireland failed to put the Borussia Mönchengladbach net-minder under pressure in Thursday night’s first leg and he hopes that striking pair Kyle Lafferty and Conor Washington can be the men to do that.

“I think we need to test the keeper more, I don’t think we tested him enough tonight (Thursday),” he added.

“We saw some clips on him earlier in the week and he looked a bit dodgy and we didn’t get many shots off at all, or any that I can remember.

“So we just need to test him more, we need to get into their faces and what will be, will be.

“Conor’s great going in behind, he’s like a little bull. His hold up play is really good for someone who is quite small but he’s really strong, so it’s always good to see him on the pitch. But obviously Laffs (Kyle Lafferty) was brilliant for us during the last campaign and hopefully he can find that form again on Sunday for us.”

Ward jokingly said that the Swiss may let Northern Ireland score just to even things up, after their controversial winning goal on Thursday night.

“You could obviously see they were getting frustrated and then on the other side they go and get that bit of luck, which sometimes you need but maybe we’ll go out there and they’ll let us have a free goal in the first minute to even it up and make it a fair game,” he joked.

“It was hard luck on the penalty, but what can we do about it now nothing. We have got 90 minutes to go and change it.

“There were probably two clear decisions in the game; the first five minutes the tackle on Stuarty (Stuart Dallas) was reckless and could have been a red card quite easily and then obviously the penalty.

“Now we have to just get over it, we have got a game on Sunday, where we have to go out there and win it.”