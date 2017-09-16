OPINION: Crusaders have struck a psychological blow to Blues

Crusaders’ impressive victory in the battle of the ‘heavyweights’ at Seaview on Tuesday night will have struck a significant psychological blow to reigning champions Linfield.

The Crues have clearly been smarting from their failed title tilt last season and based on Tuesday’s performance Stephen Baxter’s troops are determined to make amends. They’ll certainly not be too far away when the silverware is handed out next May!

It was only three points from their sixth game of the season but even at this very early stage of the campaign it may well have been a vital win for the Crues in terms of loosening Linfield’s psychological edge over their title rivals.

It was three points which saw them leapfrog David Healy’s men, who have looked tired and out-of-sorts in recent games, into second place in the Danske Bank Premiership table.

However, more importantly, it was a victory which abruptly ended Linfield’s incredible unbeaten run in the league which stretched back to last January, as the Blues finally revealed a chink in the armour, conceding their first goals of the season.

While Coleraine are the current pacesetters, it will have given the top teams a huge boost to see Linfield surrender that unbeaten run and it certainly won’t prove to be a procession for the champions this season.

It’s set up to be a thrilling title race this season with several clubs showing early intent and Crusaders will no doubt be there right till the death.