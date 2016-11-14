McAuley donates signed NI EUROS shirt to Cancer Fund For Children

Northern Ireland footballer Gareth McAuley has donated his signed football shirt to support a local children’s cancer charity.

The international launched a raffle to win the signed shirt he wore during Northern Ireland’s Euros 2016 match against the Ukraine, at Cancer Fund for Children’s therapeutic short break centre Daisy Lodge on Sunday.

Northern Ireland players meet with children and young people at Daisy Lodge, Cancer Fund for Children's therapeutic short break facility in Newcastle, County Down. Photo by William Cherry

Players from the Northern Ireland team, who selected Cancer Fund for Children as their official charity for the Euros, were visiting the charity’s therapeutic centre to see first-hand the difference residential support makes to the lives of families devastated by a childhood cancer diagnosis.

Following a tour of Daisy Lodge, which is the first facility of its kind in the UK and Ireland, the players had a meet and greet with families, tested their skills at ping pong and pool and also enjoyed a kickabout with some of the children.

Defender Gareth McAuley said: “I have been lucky in football to have a lot of great experiences and to have some wonderful memories. I wanted to donate the shirt to the Cancer Fund for Children to give something back, to raise as much money as possible for a great cause. The shirt is something that is very special to me, so hopefully it will go to a good place.”

Cancer Fund for Children’s Corporate Fundraiser, Sorcha Chipperfield added: “We are beyond thrilled to have welcomed the Northern Ireland Team to Daisy Lodge and to meet some of the families we support.

“The team and fans have been amazing, raising over £50,000 through the donation of match fees and charity collections at the Fan Zones in Belfast during the team’s matches in France.

“It is wonderful that Gareth McAuley is also donating his signed football shirt which we are raffling to raise even more funds to support local children affected by cancer. This is a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland football fans to win a piece of local footballing history. Fans, and their friends and family, can enter the raffle at a cost of just £1 per ticket. The more raffle tickets you purchase, the more the chances you have to win, and the more funds Cancer Fund for Children receive – it’s a win-win!”

Every week in Northern Ireland another three children, teenagers and young adults are diagnosed with cancer.

As the leading children’s cancer charity in Northern Ireland, Cancer Fund for Children understands the devastating impact a cancer diagnosis and treatment can have on the whole family and that beyond essential medical care there is a family life that needs to be rebuilt.

Gareth McAuley meets with Alex and Katie at Daisy Lodge, Cancer Fund for Children's therapeutic short break facility in Newcastle, County Down. Photo by William Cherry

The charity offers practical, emotional and financial support as well as free short therapeutic breaks to local families whose lives have been affected by the illness.

Fans can take part in the raffle to be in with a chance of win Gareth McAuley’s signed shirt by visiting www.raffleplayer.com/mcauleyshirt or by visiting www.cancerfundforchildren.com