Lisburn Youth chasing two Shield titles

LISBURN Youth will be chasing two trophies when the Lisburn Shield finals are played at the Recreation Centre on Monday, January 2nd.

Please note the new venue as work being undertaken at Ballymacoss Playing Fields prevented the finals being played at the normal venue. But, with help from Lisburn Rangers, who made Stanley Park available for the under-19 final the event will be staged on one day.

Linfield Youth and Lurgan Celtic Youth will also be chasing two Shields but none of them meet in the finals.

Please Note: No League matches on Saturday December 24th or 31st.

SHIELD FINALS LINE-UP: 9.30am: U13 League 1 final, Lisburn Youth v Banbridge Town Juniors, U13 League 2 final, Tollymore Youth v Donpatrick Youth, U16 final, Hillsborough Boys v Lurgan Celtic (9am).

10am: U11 final, 3G pitch, Linfield Youth v Lurgan Town Juniors.

11am: U12 final, 3G pitch, Warrenpoint Town Youth v Banbridge Town Juniors.

11.30am: U14 final, Tollymore Utd Youth v Lisburn Youth; U15 final, TTBS v Willowbank Youth; U17 final, Lurgan Celtic Youth v Lisburn Distillery Youth.

1.45pm, U19 final, Linfield Youth v Portadown Youth, Stanley Park.

LEAGUE RESULTS

U13, LEAGUE 1: Annalong 1 Windmill 2, Banbridge 2 Warrenpoint 3, Hillsborough 1 TTBS 2, Lisburn Y 6 Shankill 1.

U13, LEAGUE 2: Hillsborough Colts 0 Lisburn Ladies 4, Lurgan Town 0 Lisburn Dist 1, Tollymore 2 N. End 2, TW Braga 1 Downpatrick 3 .

U14: Banbridge 4 Loughgall 1, Lisburn Dist 1 H’borough 6, Lisburn Y 6 Lisburn Ladies 0, Annagh 5 Portadown 1, TW Braga 0 Tollymore 6.

U15: Willowbank 6 Hillsborough 0, Lisburn Dist 1 Craigavon 4, Lisburn Rgs 0 N. End 1, Loughgall 2 Ballymoney 3, TTBS 2 Lisburn Y 1, TW Braga 1 Dromore 2.

U16: Ballyclare 5 Windmill 2, Lurgan Celtic 3 Banbridge 2, Camlough 1 Downpatrick 5, Shankill 4 Lisburn Dist 1, TW Braga 2 Hillsborough 4.

U17: Dromara 2 Hillsborough 2, Lisburn Dist 5 Castlewellan 1, Newry 1 Ballyclare 0, Wakehurst 2 Lurgan Celtic 2.

U19: Ballymena 6 Newry 4, Downpatrick 2 Hillsborough 2, Greenisland 0 Lisburn Rgs 5, P’down 2 Linfield 2.