LEAGUE CUP DRAW: Crusaders to host Coleraine again

Coleraine’s trip to Crusaders is the tie of the round in the last sixteen of the BetMcLean League Cup.

The teams have been regular opponents in the competition over the last five years.

The Bannsiders dumped the Crues out of the tournament at the quarter final stage follwing a thrilling encounter at The Showgrounds.

The teams couldn’t be separated after extra time so it was on to the dreaded penalty shoot-out, which Oran Kearney’s men won 5-4.

Coleraine also inflicted defeat on Crusaders in the League recently so Stephen Baxter will be looking for revenge.

“We played Coleraine recently and I thought they were excellent,” said Baxter.

“It is a great tie and one that we will look forward to.”

Elsewhere holders Ballymena United were handed a home draw against Championship side Portadown.

Speaking after the draw Sky Blues boss David Jeffrey said he was wary of the threat posed by Niall Currie’s side.

“You are very pleased you are at home, on paper you can’t ask for more,” he said.

“Ironically we played Portadown in a pre-season friendly and it was very tough.

“Niall will have his troops well prepared I’m very sure.”

There are five all Premiership ties with one all Championship clash.

Early Bluefin Sport Championship leaders Ballyclare Comrades, who have yet to lose a game, will entertain Institute, who overcame Portadown at Shamrock Park on Saturday.

In the remaining all-Premiership ties Warrenpoint Town will host Dungannon Swifts, Ards entertain Glenavon, Linfield travel to Ballinamallard United and Gary Haveron will welcome former club Carrick Rangers to The Oval to take on Glentoran.

In the final tie Cliftonville with play host to the PSNI.

The games will be played on Tuesday, October 10.