Search

IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield stay point behind Crusaders after easing past Glenavon

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/04/2017 Linfield v Glenavon Danske Bank Premiership Linfield's Aaron Burns scores a penalty during this evenings game at Windsor park in Belfast Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

PACEMAKER BELFAST 18/04/2017 Linfield v Glenavon Danske Bank Premiership Linfield's Aaron Burns scores a penalty during this evenings game at Windsor park in Belfast Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

0
Have your say

LINFIELD 3 GLENAVON 0

Linfield brushed aside Glenavon with three first-half goals as they maintained the pressure on the champions.

Linfield's Paul Smyth celebrates scoring

Linfield's Paul Smyth celebrates scoring

In their final home game of the season, the Blues won 3-0 to remain a point behind Crusaders and keep the title racing going right to the wire.

Aaron Burns slotted home a penalty, after Andrew Waterworth was fouled by keeper Jonathan Tuffey, and Mark Haughey headed in before a fine finish from Paul Smyth.

Linfield now face tough away trips to Coleraine and Cliftonville.

Linfield's Jimmy Callacher and Glenavon's James Gray

Linfield's Jimmy Callacher and Glenavon's James Gray