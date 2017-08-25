IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield secure striker signing

Linfield have confirmed the capture of Northern Ireland under 21s’ striker Louis Rooney.

The England-born forward has signed for David Healy’s defending league champions on a 12-month contract.

“I’m delighted to be able to advise our supporters that we have now signed 20-year-old striker Louis Rooney on a one-year contract,” Healy told the club’s official website. “Louis has been training with us in recent times and his signing will increase the level of competition for places within the squad.

“I’m looking forward to working with him over the coming months and I know our supporters will also give him a warm welcome to the club.”

The 20-year-old has represented Northern Ireland under 19s and under 21s.

Rooney joined the Plymouth Argyle Academy as a nine-year-old and has also spent time on loan with Truro City and Hartlepool United.

Rooney’s arrival will also increase speculation over the future of Paul Smyth, who has been linked with a six-figure switch from Linfield to QPR in this transfer window.