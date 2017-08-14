IRISH LEAGUE: Linfield boss David Healy expects tough clash with Ards

Linfield manager David Healy is looking forward to Tuesday night’s Danske Bank Premier League clash away to Ards.

Healy’s Blues got their league title defence off to a winning start as they beat Carrick Rangers 2-0 at Windsor Park on Saturday and Healy says it is good to get the season up and running.

“We have been in two months already and I am excited about the Ards game.

“Because after Saturday you don’t get that much rest - which is good - and you don’t have time to think about other peoples performances and results.

“You just move on and we have two away games this week - Tuesday night and Saturday. They are both crucial games and if we do it right we can win,” he added.

And Healy expects Ards will look to bounce back after Saturday’s defeat to Cliftonville.

“They will be reeling from that and they will change things.

“It is a tight little pitch, it is 4G and is a very difficult place to go. It’s won’t be easy.”

And after last year’s treble success the former Northern Ireland international says there is no more pressure this year.

“No not really. I don’t want to sound arrogant as the manager of the club - but the expectations here if you are champions or not - is to win the league.

“Is there extra pressure? There is extra pressure on myself - because I want to do better than last year.

“There is pressure because I want us to be better against Ards and then I want to better again next Saturday.

“The expectation levels come from myself . Is it harder? Probably not.

“It is an old saying in football that it is ‘harder to retain your title.’

“But we had the best team last year and we have made the squad stronger and better than last year, so we should be in a good position.

And captain Jamie Mulgrew says the champions will face an Ards side determined to bounce back from an opening day 6-3 thumping at Cliftonville.

“Ards had a disappointing result so they will be eager to put that right - it will be tough for us,.

“They gave us a hard match at their place last season so we know we have to be on top of our game as they will make it difficult for us,” added Mulgrew.

In the other matches tonight Crusaders entertain Warrenpoint Town and Glenavon are up against Ballinamallard Utd.