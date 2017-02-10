IRISH LEAGUE: Home, sweet home for Lisburn Distillery

Lisburn Distillery manager Colin McIlwaine isn’t taking anything for granted when they host bottom side Sport & Leisure Swifts, this Saturday (KO 3pm).

Despite sitting 16 points ahead of the Belfast men, Whites boss McIlwaine is expecting a tough game.

“We played them earlier in the season and they are a decent side,” he said.

“Results have been going against them, but if you look at results, all league games have been pretty tight.

“Packie (McAllister) and the lads will be fighting for their lives, so I won’t be thinking because they are bottom of the league that it will be easy.”

After somewhat of a shaky start when McIlwaine’s side only picked up eight points from their opening eight games, they have bounced back and have won five out of their last six league outings.

Those victories see them just five points behind leaders Donegal Celtic and they have played a game less.

McIlwaine is hoping a run of four home games in a row will help his side continue their good form.

“There is no easy games and, yes, we are getting a wee run of home games, so obviously we’ll be looking to get as many points at home as possible,” he added.

“But it’s a really, really interesting league and it’s started to group up and it’s a hard, hard one to predict, with regards to who’s going to win the league and who’s going to get promoted.”