Healy: Paul Smyth’s first goal should be to break into QPR first team

Linfield’s Paul Smyth will make his move to Queens Park Rangers later today.

The Windsor Park club have agreed terms with the London based club for the forward and if he passes his medical he will complete his move to full-time football.

Linfield boss David Healy

Smyth played his final game for the Blues 1-0 win against Ballymena United and manager David Healy believes Smyth will make the grade in England.

“The hard work starts now for Paul. The easy part is getting there but he now has to go over and keep developing the way I know he can.

“His first goal should be to get into the QPR first team and then move on from there, I wish him well,” added Healy.