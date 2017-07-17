FOYLE CUP: Day one results

The 2017 Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup kicked off at venues in and around Derry on Monday evening.

This six-day extravaganza of football has once again grown in terms of team entries, with no fewer than 340 teams entered this year and will witness a record 1357 matches being played, across more than 30 different venues in Counties Derry, Donegal and Tyrone this week.

Teams have travelled from all over the world to participate in this huge international youth soccer tournament which celebrates its 25th anniversary.

MONDAY’S RESULTS

Under 9

Sion Swifts 0 v 4 Kilmac Acad, Lagan Harps 3 v 0 Hillsborough B., Oxford Utd 7 v 1 Killea FC, Ballinamallard Colts 1 v 2 Maiden City, Tristar Jun 0 v 6 Coleraine FC, Kilmac Acad 3 v 1 Lagan Harps, Maiden City 0 v 5 Glentoran Ac, Don Bosco Colts 2 v 5 Ballinamallard Colts, Coleraine FC 8 v 0 Sion Swifts, Hillsborough B. 5 v 1 Tristar Jun, Glentoran Ac 4 v 1 Oxford Utd, Killea FC 3 v 0 Don Bosco Colts, Culmore FC 1 v 6 Milford Utd, Tristar Colts 2 v 3 Mountjoy Utd, Foyle Harps 1 v 3 Mfelt Sky B, Carn FC 1 v 3 Portrush FC, Glen Rovers 1 v 4 Ballinmallard FC, Milford Utd 7 v 1 Tristar Colts, Mfelt Sky B 6 v 2 Clooney SS, Portrush FC 1 v 2 Letterkenny R, Ballinmallard FC 4 v 2 Culmore FC, Mountjoy Utd 1 v 2 Glen Rovers, Clooney SS 2 v 3 Carn FC, Letterkenny R 4 v 2 Foyle Harps, Don Boscos 1 v 1 B Peacock YL, Moyola Pk FC 1 v 3 Aileach FC, Newell FC 1 v 2 Limavady Utd Colts, Trojans FC 0 v 3 Ballymoney Utd, Aileach FC 5 v 1 Don Boscos, Strabane Colts 1 v 4 Ballyraine FC, Limavady Utd Colts 2 v 1 Trojans FC, Newhill Fc 0 v 3 Illistrin FC, Illistrin FC 4 v 0 Newell FC, Ballymoney Utd 7 v 1 Newhill Fc, Ballymoor FC 1 v 5 Mfelt S Blue Colts, Lagan Harps Colts 0 v 3 Glentoran Ac Colts

Under 10

Eglinton Eagles 1 v 4 Trojans FC, Lagan Harps 1 v 1 Glen Rovers, Maiden City 5 v 1 Carniny Y, Ballyraine FC 0 v 7 Ballinamallard FC, Oxford Colts 2 v 0 Mountjoy Utd, Milford Utd 0 v 5 Hillsboro Boys, Trojans FC 7 v 2 Buncrana Hearts, Oliver Pkt FC 1 v 0 East Coast Strs, Clooney SS 0 v 7 B Peacock YL, Carniny Y 1 v 1 Foyle Harps, Redcastle Y 2 v 2 Sion Swifts, Mountjoy Utd 0 v 3 Culmore FC, Eglinton Eagles 2 v 0 Glen Rovers, Lagan Harps 0 v 0 East Coast Strs, Ballinamallard FC 3 v 1 Maiden City, B Peacock YL 2 v 3 Ballyraine FC, Sion Swifts 2 v 2 Oxford Colts, Hillsboro Boys 1 v 0 Redcastle Y, Aileach FC 0 v 4 Northend Utd, Dungiven Celtic 1 v 0 Clonmany Shamrocks, Cockhill Celtic 4 v 1 Hillsboro BoysJun, Ballymoor FC 1 v 0 South Donegal SB, Carn FC 1 v 1 Oxford Sunnyside, Oliver Pkt Colts 0 v 1 Limavady Utd, Illistrin FC 5 v 0 Phoenix Ath, Northend Utd 4 v 2 Tristar Colts, South Donegal SB 1 v 3 Don Boscos, Hillsboro BoysJun 0 v 2 Ballymoor FC, Ballyraine Colts 1 v 0 Strabane Ath, Oxford Sunnyside 2 v 0 Don Bosco Colts, Clonmany Shamrocks 3 v 0 Aileach FC, Coleraine FC 4 v 1 Cockhill Celtic, Don Boscos 1 v 0 Mfelt S B. Colts, Don Bosco Colts 1 v 2 Ballyraine Colts, Strabane Ath 0 v 1 Oliver Pkt Colts, Kick Start FC 2 v 1 Illies Celtic, Quigley PS 2 v 1 Hillsboro B Colts, Top of Hill Celtic 5 v 1 Ballymoney Utd, Leterkenny R 0 v 3 Larne FC, Clooney SS Colts 3 v 0 Limavady U.Colts, Illies Celtic 0 v 3 Tristar FC, Mfelt Sky Blues 2 v 0 Oliver Pkt Jun, Ballymoney Utd 0 v 6 Oxford Utd, Hillsboro B Colts 1 v 3 Kick Start FC, Limavady U.Colts 4 v 1 Quigley PS, Larne FC 4 v 0 Top of Hill Celtic, Oliver Pkt Jun 0 v 2 Leterkenny R

Under 11

Eglinton Eagles 0 v 3 Oliver Pkt FC, Inishowen YL 4 v 1 Maiden City, Sion Swifts 2 v 0 Kick Start, South Donegal SB 0 v 0 Ballycastle Utd, FC Corinthians 0 v 2 Ballyraine Utd, Drumkeen Utd 2 v 0 Oxford Colts, Mid Ulster YL 2 v 2 Fintown Harps, Maiden City 1 v 3 Eglinton Eagles, Oliver Pkt Colts 0 v 5 Lagan Harps, Kick Start 0 v 8 Ballinamallard Fc, Oxford Colts 0 v 2 FC Corinthians, Limavady U Y 3 v 2 Drumkeen Utd, Oliver Pkt FC 0 v 1 Hamilton Acad., Fintown Harps 0 v 3 Inishowen YL, Ballycastle Utd 1 v 1 Sion Swifts, Lagan Harps 1 v 1 South Donegal SB, Tristar Colts 1 v 1 Limavady U Y, Ballyraine Utd 1 v 3 Warrenpoint T, Raphoe Town 3 v 1 Hillsboro Boys Colts, Clooney SS 2 v 0 East Coast Strikers, Cappry Rovers 1 v 1 Hillsbor Boys, Trojans FC 0 v 4 B Peacock YL, Killea FC 2 v 1 Newtowne Y, Newbuildings FC 1 v 5 Roe Valley Y, Bt Stars FC 2 v 0 Coleraine FC, Hillsboro Boys Colts 0 v 2 Culmore FC, Ballymoor FC 0 v 4 Dungannon Utd, Hillsbor Boys 0 v 0 Foyle Harps FC, Ballymoney Utd 0 v 3 Glentoran Ac, Newtowne Y 0 v 1 Don Boscos, East Coast Strikers 1 v 3 Raphoe Town, Coleraine FC 2 v 1 Clooney SS, B Peacock YL 1 v 0 Cappry Rovers, Dungannon Utd 7 v 0 Trojans FC, Roe Valley Y 4 v 0 Killea FC, Glentoran Ac 6 v 0 Newbuildings FC, Tristar FC 2 v 0 Magherafelt S.B., Milford Utd 1 v 0 Rosario FC, Top of Hill Celtic 2 v 0 Bonagee Utd, llistrin FC 2 v 0 Dungiven Celtic, Strabane Ath 0 v 1 Larne Y, Magherafelt S.B. 1 v 2 Finn Harps, Oxford Utd 0 v 0 Kilmac Ac, Bonagee Utd 4 v 0 Dergview FC, Rosario FC 0 v 4 Tristar FC, Larne Y 0 v 0 Milford Utd, Dungiven Celtic 0 v 2 Top of Hill Celtic, Kilmac Ac 0 v 0 llistrin FC

Under 12

Derry Colts 6 v 0 Foyle Harps, Oxford Utd 3 v 0 Mid Ulster YL, Donegal SB 4 v 0 Oliver Pkt FC, AS Dammartin 0 v 13 Inishowen YL, Clifonville FC 18 v 0 Coleraine FC, East Donegal SB 1 v 2 Tristar FC, Rosario FC 2 v 2 Hillsboro Boys, Dergview FC 4 v 1 Roe Valley FC, Eglinton Eagles 2 v 2 B Peacock YL, Finn Harps 3 v 0 Oliver Pkt Colts, Ballinamallard FC 2 v 3 Mfelt Sky Blues, Armagh City 0 v 3 Letterkenny &Dist, East Coast Strikers 0 v 2 North End Utd, Institute FC 0 v Sheff Utd 13