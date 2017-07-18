FOOTBALL: Linfield do not want to be lambs to the slaughter

Linfield manager, David Healy, wants his side to avoid a potential annihilation by Celtic on Wednesday hight..

The Irish League champions are already 2-0 down in their Champions League second round qualifying as they head into fortress Celtic Park (7.45pm)

Linfield manager David Healy with the players at training

And Healy knows a lot of Scottish Premier League clubs were “blown away” as Celtic secured a domestic treble last season without losing a single game.

Healy admits it will be the biggest game most of his part-time players have played in but is looking for another disciplined performance against the formidable Scottish outfit.

The former Northern Ireland forward said: “This will be the toughest game these lads will ever play in, the biggest game and hopefully it is the best game but we are certainly looking forward to it.

“We will set up the way we did on Friday, to contain them and force them wide. What we don’t want to do is come here to be annihilated. A lot of the SPFL clubs have come to Celtic Park and been blown away.

Linfield manager David Healy

“We don’t want to be lambs to the slaughter,” he added.