CHARITY SHIELD: David Healy wants players to show their worth

Linfield boss David Healy is looking forward to this afternoon’s Charity Shield encounter at the Oval.

Blues forward Waterworth will be missing for several weeks with a medial ligament problem and former Northern Irerland international Healy says goal machine Waterworth will be missed.

“Andy will be a big miss but it gives other players an opportunity to grab their chance and make team selection more difficult for me.

“The players have been in training since 12 June, which seems a lifetime ago, but they are now ready for that next competitive step, having done everything I have asked of them in pre-season.

“The players and I will be judged on competitive games and that starts on Saturday with the Charity Shield game.

“We want to start the season well but Coleraine have good players and will be looking for a little bit of revenge.

“It should be a good game and it is a good game to get us warmed up for the start of the league campaign. We are up for it,” he added.