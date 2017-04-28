Cookstown 100: William Dunlop edges Supersport thriller

William Dunlop came out on top of a thrilling invitational Supersport 600 race at the KDM Hire Cookstown 100 on Friday evening following a scintillating duel with Derek McGee..

Dunlop, riding his IC Racing/Caffrey Yamaha, qualified on pole and set a scorching pace throughout, but he was unable to shake off Mullingar man McGee, who won last Saturday’s Supersport race in mixed conditions at the Tandragee 100.

The race was held over a reduced distance of five laps after being re-started following a red flag incident involving Czech competitor Michal ‘Indy’ Dokoupil, who was not badly hurt.

There was nothing between Dunlop and McGee as they went head to head around the 2.1-mile Orritor course in Co Tyrone, but it was the Ulster rider who had enough in hand to prevail at the finish by only 0.2 seconds

Tobermore’s Adam McLean was an excellent third on the MSS Kawasaki, almost five second behind the top two, with James Cowton impressing on the McAdoo Kawasaki in fourth.

Derek Sheils (Cookstown B.E. Racing Honda) and Magherafelt man Paul Jordan on the B&W Site Sealants Kawasaki rounded out the top six.

Guy Martin, who was fifth fastest in practice on Wilson Craig’s 600cc Honda, did not start the race.