Carl Phillips entered for Irish Superbike meeting at Bishopscourt on MD Suzuki

Carl Phillips is targeting more silverware this weekend as the Lisburn rider make a rare outing on home soil on his MD Racing Suzuki at Bishopscourt in Co Down.

The British Superstock 1000 hopeful has impressed in England this season on the new GSX-R1000 after making his debut in the class with backing from Isle of Man TT star Michael Dunlop.

Phillips starred in the Masters Superbike Championship earlier this month as he clinched a hat-trick at Mondello Park and the Lisburn rider is aiming to reproduce that form at the Temple Cub’s Irish Superbike meeting on Saturday.

“It’s more time on the bike for me and I enjoy racing at home,” he said.

“I had a good run out at Mondello and hopefully we can get some more good results this weekend.

“My bike is basically just a rode bike and I have to use treaded tyres, but it’s good fun going up against the boys using their Superbikes and slick tyres.

“Donington Park hosts two British Superstock 1000 races at the World Superbike round but I’m going to give that a miss and return at Knockhill after the TT,” he added.

“I just want to keep an eye on my budget and make sure I’ve enough in the pot to finish off the season, so in the meantime I might as well get a run out here at home.

“There’s another Irish Superbike round at Kirkistown at the beginning of June and I might give that a go as well.”

Phillips finished ninth and 12th in the opening National Superstock 1000 round at Donington Park and earned more points again at Brands Hatch Indy, where he was 14th and 12th.

A tyre gamble last time out at Oulton Park backfired, but Phillips felt he gave his best performance yet until the race was red-flagged.

“I’ve had some decent results so far but I actually felt my best race was at Oulton Park, even though it’s not reflected in the result,” he said.

“I started from 26th but was up to 11th by lap six, but then the red flag went out. We took a gamble with dry tyres for the restart but it didn’t come off.

“I’m just riding the Suzuki completely standard basically but it’s a good bike and it feels like a 600 – the power is just unreal.”

Nikki Coates is also entered at Bishopscourt this weekend along with Robert English, Cody Nally, Alistair Kirk, Luke Johnston and Jason Lynn.

Practice takes place on Saturday from 9am with racing from noon. Admission: Adults £10 (children under 16 free).