BSB: Injured Glenn Irwin ruled out of Snetterton

Glenn Irwin has been ruled out of this weekend’s fifth round of the MCE British Superbike Championship at Snetterton.

The PBM Be Wiser Ducati rider missed the previous round at Knockhill in Scotland after suffering a dislocated left elbow and shoulder in a crash during free practice.

The Carrick man underwent intense treatment in the intervening period, but Irwin was forced to make the tough decision to skip this weekend’s action as he targets a return at Brands Hatch (July 21-23).

A disappointed Irwin said: “Today, in conjunction with my team, we have made the very difficult decision not to race at Snetterton.

“After meeting my shoulder and elbow specialist in England last week, we looked at pushing what is normally an eight to 12-week recovery to just five weeks.

“I, however, wanted to make that a two-week recovery, which is in keeping with my optimistic attitude. I have tried laser treatment, oxygen, acupuncture, cryotherapy and the recovery is ahead of schedule, but I want to be back fully fit and at the front so we’ll plan to be at Brands Hatch in three weeks’ time.”

Irwin clinched his best BSB result to date at Oulton Park prior to the North West 200, finishing

second in race two behind team-mate Shane Byrne.