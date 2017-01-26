‘Ex-servicemen are facing injustice’

On November 26 a small group of veterans marched in Lisburn city centre to highlight the injustices which serving and former servicemen and women face from SF/PIRA rewriting history.

The intention of SF/PIRA is to use the courts to label the Army and the RUC as war criminals. Crucial to this aim are the legacy inquests that are being set up.

There was one problem with this plan and it was that Arlene Foster MLA had steadfastly refused to fund the one-sided legacy inquests.

This stance doomed her in Sinn Fein’s eyes and she had to go. Alongside this, some sections of the media concentrated all of their output on collusion, bonfires, flags, parades, Charter NI, Twaddell and latterly RHI. They studiously ignored IRA criminality in West Belfast and South Armagh, and the pleas of the victims of Claudy, Darkley, Teebane and many others for justice.

Some of the recent attacks on Mrs Foster seem to have been closely choreographed.

By steadfastly standing up for the Army and the RUC Mrs Foster has been vilified and we now face an election - the RHI scheme was merely a smokescreen for this.

Top of SF/PIRA list of demands for any future Assembly is that funding is given to the one-sided legacy inquests, and the only person who can stop this is Mrs Foster. This is why I call on every ex-serviceman in Lagan Valley, and there are many of us, to vote for her and her party regardless of current political allegiances.

If we get any other party sharing power with SF/PIRA then we can expect Army and RUC veterans to be thrown to the wolves.

Ex-serviceman, Lisburn (via email)