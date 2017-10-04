Young people’s art project to focus on shared cultural heritage

Young people from several local community projects are taking part in the ‘Shared Culture & Heritage’ programme, launched recently by the council as part of Community Relations Week.

The cross-community initiative is part of the local authority’s Good Relations Programme, and allows local young people to work with an artist in a workshop environment to create an ‘art piece’ to depict ‘Shared Cultural Heritage’ in their area.

The initiative is supported by the District Councils Good Relations Programme, which is part funded by the Executive Office.

The young people taking part are from The Base Lambeg Project; Glenavy Youth Project; Purple Minions, Hillhall; Inclusion, Resurgam Youth; Lisburn Community Hub; and Resurgam Youth BME.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has appointed Beam Creative Network to facilitate the programme and work with the young people to identify shared history through joint research. The workshops are scheduled to begin this month, culminating in a presentation of the final piece alongside some Good Relations-themed drama workshops later in the year.

Mayor Tim Morrow, meeting with youth leaders, said: “It is very appropriate that the council launched this initiative during Community Relations Week as the ethos of diversity and acceptance on a cross-community basis. This art project is a fantastic opportunity for the young people from the council area to create a lasting memory of their partnership with others and how it helped to shape them as the adults of tomorrow.”