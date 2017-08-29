Young people learn to appreciate their home

The Lisburn-based Resurgam Trust’s Empowering Youth Project celebrated all things Northern Irish during a special week of events earlier this month.

Fourteen young people participated in a week of exploration, looking at what Northern Ireland has given to the world in terms of talent, inventions, historical events and beautiful locations.

“Many of the young people’s pre-programme evaluations indicated that they held a low level of awareness surrounding the contribution that Northern Ireland has given, in term of its support for the Great War, World War Two and the modern wars of the middle east,” a Trust spokesperson explained. “They had little knowledge of the talented actors and actresses who were born and bred in Northern Ireland, and who have gone on to star in some of the biggest blockbusters. Nor were they conscious of the many films and dramas that have used Northern Ireland as a filming location, mainly due to the breathtaking natural locations, cultured inner-city backdrops and the friendly accommodating people that live here.”

Throughout Northern Ireland Appreciation Week 2017 the young people gained knowledge of the Province’s greatest sportsmen and women, the many amazing inventions by local people that have changed the way we live, and the many other positive contributions Northern Ireland has made to the world.

“Overall, a post-programme evaluation showed a 71 per cent increase in the young people’s knowledge of the positive contribution Northern Ireland has made to the world,” the spokesperson continued. “But most importantly, the young people left the programme taking with them a sense of pride to live in such a small but mighty country, and hopefully this will inspire them to one day make their own positive contribution.”