Young people invited to apply for bursaries

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is inviting local young people to apply now for the Coca-Cola-sponsored Mayor’s Bursary Scheme.

The bursary scheme is open to young people in the council area who are keen to develop their skills in the field of the arts and sport, or participate in community service.

The annual initiative, financed by Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland, will provide a contribution towards the overall cost of a national or international residential lasting at least one week.

The applicant must demonstrate how their chosen course or project will provide them with a unique opportunity, offering experience not normally available at a local level and which will assist with their overall personal development.

Mayor Brian Bloomfield commented: “I would like to thank Coca-Cola HBC Ireland & Northern Ireland for their continued support. Together we have been able to help young people from the area take part in really exciting projects and personal development schemes, both at home and overseas, helping them to excel in their chosen speciality and develop core life skills.

“I would like to encourage all young athletes, performers, musicians, artists and volunteers considering taking part in a residential project or training scheme to apply. We want to support them in their chosen interest and take it to a whole new level.

“The judging panel will endeavour to support a wide range of applications that will enhance personal development and help our local youth pursue their ambitions and strive to become the best.”

Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland Communications and Community Affairs Manager, Gillian Shields said: “As a company with a long standing heritage in Northern Ireland, we are passionate about making a real difference to the lives of those living locally. Young people need support if they are to develop and reach their full potential, and we hope that these bursaries will go some way towards helping them get the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their chosen field. I look forward to seeing it make a positive change in the lives of those who will benefit.”

Application forms for the Coca-Cola Mayor’s Bursary Awards can be downloaded from www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk or obtained from: The Mayor’s secretary, Island Civic Centre, Lagan Valley Island, Lisburn, BT27 4RL.

Completed application forms must be returned to the Mayor’s secretary by 4pm on Friday, June 2, 2017.

For further information telephone 028 9250 9331.