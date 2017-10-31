Young people brighten up park with cross-community art project

Young people from the Lisburn and Castlereagh areas have helped create a bright new look for the wall of Dundonald Police Station.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, in partnership with the PSNI, recently unveiled the cross-community artwork, which was created by local schoolchildren and young people earlier this year.

Primary schools and youth groups that participated in the cross-community project were Cairnshill; St Joseph’s Lisburn; Carryduff; Moneyreagh; St Joseph’s Carryduff; Lisburn Youth Centre and 29th Belfast Scouts.

Their colourful collage, based on the theme ‘The Normans and their Legacy in Ireland’, is on street art panels positioned on the wall of the police station, within the grounds of Moat Park.

“I had the pleasure of meeting some of the schoolchildren involved in the project and they were very enthusiastic and enjoyed creating their mosaics and tapestries,” Mayor Tim Morrow said. “I hope they are very pleased with the replicas of their artworks that have been created and installed in Moat Park.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, added: “Our young people have portrayed the Norman heritage to a high standard in these artworks which have added colour and culture to the popular Moat Park. The cross-community partnership working on this project was excellent and our young people embraced the opportunity to learn about their cultural heritage in a positive manner. It is very important that all cultures are understood, from the Normans through to today’s cultures.”

The council is planning to run a second art initiative and hopes more local schools and youth groups will get involved to add some additional colour and culture to the art wall.

Welcoming the unveiling of the artwork, PSNI District Commander, Superintendent Sean Wright, said: “There is a strong partnership between the council, the PSNI and local schools and I am delighted that this latest project is fitted to the walls of Dundonald Police Station.

“Within the Lisburn Castlereagh area there is strong cross-community partnership working, which we all wish to see continue.”