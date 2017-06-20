Young designer’s Belleck Pottery success

A young Hillsborough designer who secured a year-long placement with Belleek Pottery has become the first person in the company’s 160 year history to have their own range launched under the Belleek brand.

The ‘Belleek Living Lough Collection by Wendy Ward’ initially features a lamp and two vases with further products to be introduced later in the year.

Highly contemporary in design, the range has been developed for the wedding gift market and is being launched across Belleek’s retail and on-line sales network at home and abroad.

Wendy who has a Masters Degree in Multidisciplinary Design from the University of Ulster secured her placement with Belleek through the Invest NI and Arts Council supported Craft NI ‘Making It’ programme.

The 26 year old designer spent the 12 months from April 2016 working with the Pottery on her designs. She has now secured a contract with Belleek to further develop the Wendy Ward Collection.

“From my undergraduate days I have wanted to specialise in porcelain and lighting design and I was delighted to get the opportunity to work with such a well-known and respected company as Belleek Pottery. In honesty I never expected any of my designs to make it into production let alone see the company commit to investing in a Wendy Ward brand. I am absolutely thrilled with how my relationship with Belleek has developed and look forward to further developing the range” said Wendy Ward.

John Maguire, Managing Director, Belleek Pottery Group said: “Right from the start we knew that Wendy had something exciting to offer our Belleek Living brand. Her signature designs are contemporary and distinctive.”