Will Aisling find love on hit TV show Take Me Out?

A Lisburn woman who’s looking for love has turned to TV’s top matchmaker, Paddy McGuinness, in a bid to find her perfect partner.

Aisling Costello is set to appear on hit ITV dating show Take Me Out from this Saturday, May 6.

Aisling (right) with fellow contestant Yasmin on the set of Take Me Out.

The 32-year-old single mum was surprised to be selected to take part in the latest series of the popular programme after filling out an application “just for the craic”.

“I just applied for the craic to see how far I would get. I didn’t really expect to be chosen because 12,000 girls apply from across the UK every year. But I applied and they called me the next day and invited me to an audition in Belfast,” she explained.

Aisling, who works as an operations manager, aced the audition and received a call from the production company inviting her to be on the show.

She was flown over to England in November last year for a busy week-long filming stint at TV studios in Kent.

Aisling (centre) with some of her fellow Take Me Out contestants.

Aisling, who is originally from Belfast, has lived in the Thaxton Village area of Lisburn for the past five years. She says she absolutely loved her time on Take Me Out, and was particularly impressed by host Paddy McGuinness.

“It was great banter and just an amazing experience,” she continued. “All the girls were absolutely fantastic.

“Paddy is so professional. He’s very intelligent and he has really intelligent humour. He’s a real gentleman and the audience just absolutely love him.

“He takes the time to meet every single girl and to get to know things about them and about where they’re from.

Aisling (left) checks out the 'love lift'.

“He has to know about those 30 girls because that is what makes the show - his quick comebacks, being able to joke with them, knowing interesting facts about them. He’s so professional and he puts a lot of work into each show.”

Aisling, who says her four-and-a-half-year-old daughter Cara-Ellen is very excited about seeing her mum on TV, added: “It was a once in a lifetime experience. It’s hard to actually describe it to anyone what it was like. It was exceptional, absolutely amazing.”

Viewers will have to wait and see if her party piece - playing the tin whistle - is a hit with Paddy, the studio audience and, most importantly, a potential love match.

Tune in to ITV1 at 6.45pm on Saturday, May 6 to see if Aisling takes a shine to any of the eligible bachelors who descend in the ‘love lift’.

Will she leave her love light on, secure herself a date and get whisked away to the Isle of Fernando’s - better known as Tenerife - or will it be a case of ‘no likey, no lighty’?