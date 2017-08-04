Wet weather doesn’t dampen Drumbo vintage event

Despite the wet weather, the crowds still enjoyed the recent vintage and classic rally event in Drumbo.

Andy Welsh led the road run in his Morris Minor and was followed by a host of tractors and cars, including Dennis Russell in his 1965 Massey Ferguson 165 and Ethan Fairley in a 1975 Vauxhall Viva.

Followig the very wet road run, the participants were glad of a hot cup of tea served by Ruth Shortt and Ann Swan.