Wedding planner in the running for award

Hillsborough Wedding planner, David McConkey has been named as a finalist for the prestigious Northern Ireland Wedding Awards.

David who is well known through out the north and south of Ireland for his amazing wedding floristry, will be attending the awards evening on Monday, January 29, in the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

He launched his “Brides Butler” Wedding Planner Service around five years ago and this has turned out to be very successful.

Apart from creating your amazing wedding flowers David specialises in making sure your special day runs as smoothly as possible.

Timings are vital in making sure everything stays on track, so concentrating on the bride and making sure she has nothing to worry about is vital.

From day one David will take on the responsibility of making appointments, organising the best prices possible and dealing with all those deposits, meaning you don’t have to worry about those phone call reminders. Instead you can concentrate on the important things, like deciding on what colour scheme and the food you love most – all the fun things.

Most important of all? David will spend his time making sure your day is perfect, you can forget the details and spend your valuable time enjoying the lead up to your big day.

On a budget or more relaxed? A wedding planner will find the solutions that suit you but without losing that special feeling.