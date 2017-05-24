WEATHER: Sun to split the trees - until the weekend

The sun is going to remain over Northern Ireland this evening, tomorrow and Friday.

But according to the Met Office the good weather is going to break on Friday night and over the weekend.

Enjoying the sunshine

Today temperatures in Northern Ireland have stayed between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

The Met Office forecasts tonight to be "a dry evening, rather cloudy but some bright or sunny intervals". "Tonight dry with clear spells developing though perhaps some mist near Irish sea coasts. A humid night with light winds. Minimum Temperature 12 °C," adds the website.

Tomorrow is also set to be "dry with very warm sunny spells and patchy cloud". "Across mid Ulster and western counties becoming hot mid-afternoon, but light Southeast winds keeping eastern coastal districts cooler with some mist. Maximum Temperature 25 °C," adds the Met Office.

Meanwhile on Friday it is expected to be "fine and settled" with "some very warm sunny spells, notably humid by night".

A beautiful day

However the bad news for sun worshippers comes on Friday night and Saturday which according to the Met Office will be "cloudier with heavy showers developing".

Sunday, according to the forcaster will be "fresher and partly cloudy".