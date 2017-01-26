‘We must remember the victims and pay tribute to the survivors’

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has pledged his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and honoured those who were murdered during the Holocaust.

Signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment this week, the Lagan Valley MP also paid tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

Friday, January 27 will mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the largest mass murder in history.

On Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides. The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘How can life go on?’

After signing the Book of Commitment, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson commented: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from Lagan Valley and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust. As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors. I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.

“I also welcome the recent announcement by the Minister of Education that his Department will fund a ‘Lessons from Auschwitz’ project to share with school children in Lagan Valley and elsewhere in Northern Ireland the horrors that can occur when hatred, prejudice and intolerance are prevalent in a society. The project will seek to promote values based upon tolerance and mutual respect.”

Karen Pollock MBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance. We are very grateful to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”