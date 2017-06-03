L​isburn dad Colin McCard is taking part in a Mountain Bike Challenge ​to ​rais​e awareness of Tourette Syndrome and the ​Tourette Alliance, a charity based in Belfast.

Colin is taking part in the bike run which starts in Whitehaven on the West Coast of England from June 2 to 4.

It takes in all three North Yorkshire National Parks before finishing in Scarborough in the East Coast​ with a total of ​200 miles in 3 days with a ​full​ elevation gain of around 19,000ft.

Colin’s ​12 year old son was diagnosed with Tourette​ Syndrome (a highly hereditable and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental spectrum disorder) f​our years ago and their family found themselves ​unable to find resources or information​.

When they found the Tourette Alliance they found hope and for the first time felt like they weren’t alone on a journey with ​this ​sometimes very isolating condition.​

International estimates show that 1 in 100 children have Tourette or another Tic Disorder. Though marked by vocal and motor tics, current research shows that up to 98% of the time Tourette comes with cooccurring conditions including ADHD, OCD, Sensory Processing Disorder, Dysgraphia, Anxiety, Depression and more.

​Colin’s hope is that no other family find themselves feeling alone and without support.​

A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.