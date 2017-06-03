Watch: Lisburn man using pedal power to raise money for charity

Lisburn dad Colin McCard is taking part in a Mountain Bike Challenge to raise awareness of Tourette Syndrome and the Tourette Alliance, a charity based in Belfast.
Colin is taking part in the bike run which starts in Whitehaven on the West Coast of England from June 2 to 4.
It takes in all three North Yorkshire National Parks before finishing in Scarborough in the East Coast with a total of 200 miles in 3 days with a full elevation gain of around 19,000ft.
Colin’s 12 year old son was diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome (a highly hereditable and often misunderstood neurodevelopmental spectrum disorder) four years ago and their family found themselves unable to find resources or information.
When they found the Tourette Alliance they found hope and for the first time felt like they weren’t alone on a journey with this sometimes very isolating condition.
International estimates show that 1 in 100 children have Tourette or another Tic Disorder. Though marked by vocal and motor tics, current research shows that up to 98% of the time Tourette comes with cooccurring conditions including ADHD, OCD, Sensory Processing Disorder, Dysgraphia, Anxiety, Depression and more.
Colin’s hope is that no other family find themselves feeling alone and without support.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations.
