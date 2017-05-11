WATCH: Golf club’s famous fox back on the fairways looking for food

There have been some interesting names suggested for Lisburn Golf Club’s famous fox, which hit the headlines after being spotted following players around the fairways in the hope of securing some tasty treats.

Last week the Ulster Star revealed how the friendly fox has an appetite for sweet snacks, particularly cereal bars and Kit Kats, and has been boldly approaching players on the course looking for free meals for her and her cubs.

The little fox that's been following golfers around Lisburn Golf Club in the hope of getting some food.

The golf club’s press officer, Sandra Leckey, says a number of names have been suggested for the ‘Fantastic Mrs Fox’ since the story appeared in the Ulster Star.

Some of the best suggestions include Hazel Brush, Vicky Vixen, Foxy Lady and Felicity Fox. One wag at the club even suggested Samantha Fox, due to the fact that the story and picture were on page three of last week’s print edition!

The fox was back out on the fairways this week, following players around the course in search of food.

As Sandra’s video shows, she’s not scared to get close to the players if it means getting a free meal.

The fox checks out a golf bag to see if there are any tasty treats to be had.

