Warmflow staff set their sights on £20,000 target for worthy cause

Staff at Lisburn-based Warmflow Engineering Company Ltd have set themselves a huge fundraising target for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Warmflow, which has been producing award winning home heating products including the UK and Ireland’s first and only double A rated combi boiler, has supported the local charity for many years, with staff raising much needed funds for its vital work along the way.

This year the Lissue Industrial Estate company’s employees are hoping to go even further by aiming to raise over £20,000 through a host of fundraising events to support the charity’s work with people affected by cancer.

The fundraising drive will tee off with a charity golf day in April, with lots more events planned throughout the year.

Looking ahead to a big year of fundraising for the charity, Brian Beattie, Head of Marketing and GB Sales at Warmflow, said: “Warmflow is a family run business and we feel it is important to support families in our local community. Friends of the Cancer Centre is a charity close to our hearts as it has supported many of our staff, their families and friends.

“This year we wanted to go even further in our support by formalising our partnership with Friends of the Cancer Centre and by taking part in lots more fundraising and awareness raising events in a bid to raise £20,000 for the charity and the wonderful work it does.

“It’s going to be a busy year of fundraising, but our staff are really looking forward to it and knowing the difference it will make to local people will be a great motivator.”

Friends of the Cancer Centre, based at the heart of the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, is one of the leading cancer charities in Northern Ireland working to support cancer patients through key projects in the areas of clinical care, patient comforts, and research.

Each year the charity puts over £1.4 million into local cancer services to support thousands of patients and families across Northern Ireland.

Commenting on the firm’s move to formalise the charity partnership, Corporate Fundraising Manager for Friends of the Cancer Centre, Ana Wilkinson, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to the staff at Warmflow for their wonderful support in recent years and we are delighted that they have decided to continue their support over the coming year.

“The support from local businesses like Warmflow is vital and allows us to support thousands of cancer patients and their families in Northern Ireland.

“From funding 35 additional doctors, nurses and researchers, to providing thousands of cups of tea and coffee for patients throughout the hospital, everything we do makes a big difference. All of this would not be possible without the support of people like the team from Warmflow.

“We’re really looking forward to working with them this year and we wish them the best of luck with their fundraising.”

For more information about Friends of the Cancer Centre log on to www.friendsofthecancercentre.com