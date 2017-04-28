Warm welcome for pedestrian zone improvements at Moss Road

Recently completed resurfacing and planting work outside the shops on Moss Road, Lambeg has helped emphasise the village feel of the area, it has been claimed.

New tarmac and traffic control bollards have modernised the pedestrian zone, while pupils from Harmony Hill Primary School got involved in the refurbishment project by planting shrubs, bedding plants and trees.

Checking out the improvements at Moss Road: Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE, Mayoress Rosalind Bloomfield and Chairman of the Environmental Services Committee, Councillor James Baird with children from Harmony Hill Primary School.

According to Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, the improvements have made the location “more attractive” for residents, workers, shoppers and visitors, and have also helped emphasise “the village feel” of the area.

Chairman of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, Councillor James Baird said: “The council is committed to working with local community groups and residents in ensuring their communities are vibrant and welcoming.

“The improvements to Moss Road have been well received by residents; it has breathed new life into the area. It is encouraging to see so many people from the local community already involved with civic pride work and we hope that as the area flourishes, this will continue to grow. It is important everyone has pride in the place they live.”

Lisburn North DUP Councillors Scott Carson, Jonathan Craig and Margaret Tolerton, who have been lobbying for the improvements for some time, welcomed the completed resurfacing and planting scheme, claiming “the area has been brought up to a more aesthetically pleasing and suitable standard.”

Cllr Jonathan Craig, Cllr Scott Carson, Mayor Brian Bloomfield, Mayoress Rosalind Bloomfield, Robbie Butler MLA and Cllr James Baird with pupils from Harmony Hill PS.

“We are pleased that following a long campaign the scheme to enhance the frontage of the shops is now complete,” a statement issued by the three councillors said.

“Over the years the condition of the area and the hazard posed by tactile paving has been raised by customers, shop owners and through the local community groups.

“The finished scheme, costing in the region of £24,000, has created a new tarmac surface which includes a number of planters, adding colour to the area.

“We are pleased that local schoolchildren from Harmony Hill Primary accepted an invitation to assist in the planting and embraced the venture. We would like to thank Lambeg & District Ratepayers, especially Julie Turkington and Yvonne Craig, for their continued support in lobbying the council during this process.”