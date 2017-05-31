‘Vote for a positive future’ - Alliance

Alliance candidate for Lagan Valley, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, has called for Lagan Valley voters to “show their support for a positive future” by voting Alliance on June 8.

Councillor McIntyre said: “Alliance is the only political party standing for election on 8 June 8 offering a truly shared community, where diversity is recognised as a strength and not something to fear.

Cllr Aaron McIntyre, Alliance

“Through increased sharing of public services, like schools and housing, we can save millions every year for reinvestment in better health services, better training and employment opportunities.”

Councillor McIntyre concluded: “I am privileged to have been selected to stand for Alliance in Lagan Valley. If elected, I will represent the constituency at Westminster to the best of my ability while promoting the values of openness and transparency.”